Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONV opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $80.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.