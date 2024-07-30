Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $153.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

