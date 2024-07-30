Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $144.36 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 66.04%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

