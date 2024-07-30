Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.