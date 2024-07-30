Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.