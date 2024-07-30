Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BC opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,332 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $5,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

