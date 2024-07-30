Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

BBU opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.