Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Calbee Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Calbee stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01.
About Calbee
