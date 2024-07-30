Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Calbee Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Calbee stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

