Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.55.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 144.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCL

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.