Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Caledonia Mining stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.55.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 144.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCL
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
