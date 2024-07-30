CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,571 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

