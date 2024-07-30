CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 3,202 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
ACA opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $93.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.
In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
