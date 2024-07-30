CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 3,202 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Arcosa worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.6 %

ACA opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $93.55.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

