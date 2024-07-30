Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at BTIG Research

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

NYSE CRS opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

