Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $127.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $9,390,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,009,320.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $9,390,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,009,320.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,501,446 shares of company stock valued at $295,607,431. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.