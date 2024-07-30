Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $15.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $388.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.55. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

