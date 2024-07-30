Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $393.00 price objective on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $388.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.55. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.