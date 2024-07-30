Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

CASY stock opened at $388.02 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $324.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,570,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.