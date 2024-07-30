Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

