Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.86.

CNC opened at $73.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Centene by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

