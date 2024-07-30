Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNC. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

