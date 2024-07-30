CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNP stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

