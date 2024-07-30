Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

