Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRI

Centuri Stock Performance

Centuri stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Centuri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.