Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $377.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

