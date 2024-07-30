Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $385.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $367.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $377.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,727,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

