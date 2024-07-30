Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $367.75.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
