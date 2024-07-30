Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $367.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $377.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

