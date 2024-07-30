Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1,944.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.43% of Ciena worth $101,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,476,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ciena by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

