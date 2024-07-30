Civista Bancshares’ (CIVB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $274.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,688,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 148,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

