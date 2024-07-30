Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Clearwater Paper worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $932.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

