CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.66 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,004,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

