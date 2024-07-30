Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) PT Raised to $67.00 at Hovde Group

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CCB opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $707.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

