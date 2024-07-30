Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

