Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $719.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 412.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

