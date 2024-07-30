Comparing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Veradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Telos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -22.22% -22.69% -17.72% Veradigm N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Telos has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veradigm has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $145.38 million 2.04 -$34.42 million ($0.44) -9.41 Veradigm $1.50 billion 0.69 $134.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telos and Veradigm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Veradigm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telos and Veradigm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 3 3 0 2.50 Veradigm 0 3 2 0 2.40

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Veradigm has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Veradigm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veradigm is more favorable than Telos.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.