Contrasting Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Netcapital and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Scientific 0 0 7 0 3.00

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Netcapital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netcapital and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -17.74% -3.55% -3.15% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and Core Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million 0.21 $2.95 million ($0.05) -1.79 Core Scientific $502.40 million 3.38 N/A N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Netcapital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.