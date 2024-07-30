Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

CORT stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,603,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

