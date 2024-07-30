Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $187,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

