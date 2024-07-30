Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.54 EPS.

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLW opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

