Craig Hallum Increases WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $15.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WT. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.01. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

