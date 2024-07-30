CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 276,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 699.6% during the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

