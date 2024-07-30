Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,589 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of Credicorp worth $91,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,741,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after buying an additional 432,301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 203.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Stock Performance
Shares of BAP stock opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Credicorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
