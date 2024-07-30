Cricut (CRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Cricut’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,703 over the last ninety days. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

