CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.70 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get CTS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. CTS has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.41%.

Insider Activity

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $211,399.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,674.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,356 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.