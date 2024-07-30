Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 432,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

