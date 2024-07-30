CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s current price.

CVRX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair downgraded CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.26. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 607,855 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

