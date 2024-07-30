CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CVRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

CVRX opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVRx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 607,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

