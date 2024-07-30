DA Davidson Cuts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $36.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of WY opened at $31.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

