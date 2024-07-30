DA Davidson Raises Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $70.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.