Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 151.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,642 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $89,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.94.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

