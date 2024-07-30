Delta Global Management LP Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,498 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Delta Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,619,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 101,810 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.89 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,218. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

